Charles Schwab considers buying stake in XP from Itau -report

Charles Schwab Corporation is considering buying a stake held by Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA in broker XP Inc, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

May 12 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW.N is considering buying a stake held by Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA in broker XP Inc XP.O, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

The report, citing sources, said the U.S.-based company would be one of those interested in the deal after Itau purchased an 11.36% stake in XP two weeks ago.

XP shares were up 21.6% at $21.70 on the Nasdaq after the report.

Itau Unibanco, XP and Charles Schwab did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

