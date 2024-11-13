Charles Schwab call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Charles Schwab (SCHW) with 38,699 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 27.52%. Nov-24 80 calls and Nov-24 76 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 42,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.55. Earnings are expected on January 15th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SCHW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.