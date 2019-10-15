Markets
Charles Schwab Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $913 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $885 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $2.71 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $913 Mln. vs. $885 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

