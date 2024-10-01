News & Insights

Charles Schwab Appoints Rick Wurster As CEO To Succeed Walt Bettinger

October 01, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), a financial services provider, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed its President Rick Wurster as chief executive officer, with effect from January 1, 2025.

The company's current CEO, Walt Bettinger has communicated his intention to retire, with effect from December 31.

Bettinger will continue to serve as executive co-chairman, along with founder Charles Schwab.

