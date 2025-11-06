Markets
Charles Schwab To Acquire Forge In $660 Million All-cash Deal; Forge Stock Surges In Premarket

November 06, 2025 — 07:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), a financial services company, on Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) in a $660 million all-cash deal.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Under the agreement, the company will acquire all of Forge's issued and outstanding shares for $45 cash per share.

The company said that the acquisition will combine its 46 million client accounts and $11.6 trillion in assets with Forge's private market expertise.

The deal is aimed at expanding retail access to private investments and deepening liquidity.

The transaction supports retail and advisor clients, building on its expansive suite of wealth, advisory, and investment management solutions, to meet the complex needs of investors.

Forge operates a premier private market trading platform, enabling investors to buy and sell private company shares worth over $17 billion.

In the pre-market trading, Charles Schwab is 0.22% lesser at $93.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Forge Global is 64.79% higher at $43.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

