US Markets
SCHW

Charles Schwab a 'safe port' in banking storm as weekly inflows surge

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 17, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 17 (Reuters) - Financial broker Charles Schwab SCHW.N on Friday reported $16.5 billion in core net new assets for the week on strong inflows from clients moving funds amid several high-profile collapses that have whipsawed the U.S. banking sector.

The Texas-based company's stock pared losses to trade 3.2% lower. It had fallen as much as 6.4% earlier in the day.

Charles Schwab had also recorded an influx of $4 billion in assets to its parent company last Friday as clients shifted assets to the broker from other firms, CEO Walt Bettinger told Reuters in an interview earlier this week.

The implosion of SVB Financial Group SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O last week, triggered by massive deposit outflows, has stoked contagion fears and hammered financial stocks.

"Charles Schwab remains a safe port in a storm, driven by its conservative balance sheet, strong liquidity position," the company said in a statement.

The disclosure comes days after the company reported a 28% decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client assets for February, but assured investors that it had ample liquidity with more than 80% of its total deposits within the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW
SIVB
SBNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.