Charles River's (CRAI) Forensic Services Practice Gets New VP

Charles River Associates CRAI yesterday announced the appointment of Daniel Roffman as a vice president at its Forensic Services Practice.

Roffman specializes in helping clients protect their most valuable information and investigating allegations of trade secret theft and cyber incidents. He has vast expertise in testifying on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants, and has served as a court-appointed neutral expert on trade secret cases. He has also testified on a range of other digital forensic subjects, including software piracy, cyber investigations and electronic document authenticity issues. Earlier, he had worked as a senior managing director at an international consulting firm where he monitored the company’s digital forensic staff and oversaw operations at their U.S. forensic laboratories. He had also worked in the High Technology Investigations Unit of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Considering Roffman’s more than 20 years of experience in the digital forensics and information security consulting space, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen Charles River’s competitive position.

Paul Maleh, the company’s president and chief executive officer, stated, "We’re excited to have Dan on board. He will enhance our strong team of experts who regularly lead high-stakes cyber and theft of trade secret investigations, and who credibly testify about their findings when required."

Kris Swanson, Forensic Services Practice leader stated, "As our clients’ information security risks continue to grow exponentially, we are thrilled to be able to add Dan’s global expertise to our team."

So far this year, shares of Charles River have gained 57.6% compared with 10.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.

