CRL

Charles River Teams Up With Pluristyx For Stem Cell Research

February 20, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories Intl., Inc. (CRL), Tuesday announced a distribution agreement with Pluristyx for the development of cell therapies.

Under the agreement, the company would have access to Pluristyx's highly characterized and unique stem cell lines, including high-quality embryonic stem or ES cells and induced pluripotent stem cells or iPSCs as research tools to support the development of new therapeutics.

Additionally, Charles River would also distribute Pluristyx's iPS and ES cell lines for research purposes and specific pluripotent stem cell lines derived under Good Tissue Practice to support a path to the clinic.

Currently, Charles River's stock is slipping 1.78 percent, to $240.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

