Charles River Stock Moves North Since Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Charles River Associates CRAI reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. CRAI’s board expanded the share repurchase authorization by $55 million.

The better-than-expected results, coupled with the shareholder-friendly announcement, had a positive impact on the market, with the company’s shares rising 3.1% since the earnings release on Feb. 26.

Quarterly EPS of $2.06 marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 1.5% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $197 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% and rose 11.6% year over year.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Other Quarterly Details for CRAI

The company delivered 78% utilization, while the headcount was up 1.4% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA remained relatively flat at $24.4 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin declined 150 basis points year over year to 12.4%, below our estimate of 12.7%.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

The company exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $18.21 million compared with $22.5 million at the end of the September-end quarter of 2025. It generated $60 million in cash from operating activities. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.73 million in dividends.

2026 Guidance

CRAI announced its 2026 constant-currency revenue guidance in the range of $785-$805 million. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin between 12% and 13%.

CRAI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 11.2% year over year. WCN’s revenues of $2.4 billion met the consensus estimate and grew 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declining 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. Equifax’s total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.