Charles River Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Charles River (NYSE:CRL) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charles River, revealing an average target of $172.55, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.64%.

The perception of Charles River by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $155.00|$175.00 | |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $170.00|$190.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $175.00|$155.00 | |Casey Woodring |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $165.00|$175.00 | |Eric Coldwell |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $173.00|$177.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $160.00|$166.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $166.00|$205.00 | |Ricky Goldwasser |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $184.00|$220.00 | |Casey Woodring |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $175.00|$215.00 | |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $190.00|$220.00 | |Dan Leonard |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $185.00|$250.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Charles River. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Charles River's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Charles River

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Charles River's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Charles River's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Charles River's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -21.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Charles River's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

