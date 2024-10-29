News & Insights

Charles River shipments of research monkeys spark investigation, STAT says

October 29, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

SkyTaxi, a charter company working for Charles River (CRL), was recently fined C$7,500 by Canadian authorities for improperly shipping long-tailed macaques into the country, and the flights have now prompted a probe by officials who oversee an international treaty governing endangered species, STAT’s Ed Silverman reports. The issue has caught the attention of officials who oversee the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, or CITES, a treaty for protecting endangered plants and animals from the threats of international trade. A spokesperson for the CITES Secretariat, which oversees the treaty, did not say whether International Air Transportation Association regulations were violated, but did say the secretariat is “looking into the matter.”

