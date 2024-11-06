News & Insights

Stocks
CRL

Charles River reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.59, consensus $2.43

November 06, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.01B, consensus $976.01M. James Foster, chair, president and CEO, said, “Forward-looking demand indicators were relatively stable in the third quarter, contributing to third-quarter financial performance which exceeded our prior outlook. We are continuing to navigate through a challenging period as global biopharmaceutical clients reduce spending in conjunction with major restructuring and pipeline reprioritization activities, but overall demand trends do not appear to have deteriorated further. In addition, biotech funding has improved in 2024, and demand appears to be demonstrating early signs of stabilization. These factors resulted in a slight, sequential improvement in net book-to-bill and the cancellation rate in the Safety Assessment business.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.