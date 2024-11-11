Charles River price target raised to $227 from $203 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Charles River (CRL) to $227 from $203 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said solid 3Q results are positive indication thhe company is nearing a bottom particularly in DSA where its net B2B improved to 0.93x with demand trends seeing quarter-over-quarter improvement.
