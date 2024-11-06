Charles River price target raised to $211 from $190 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Charles River (CRL) to $211 from $190 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. More than 80% of Charles River business is in markets that don’t currently bring growth, where certain costs are increasing, and pricing is, or may soon be, weakening, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that there is no established trend, just present reprieve in the much worse themes discussed 90 days ago. Baird also noted that Q3’s “less bad” story, strong manufacturing segment, and numerous profit protection drivers reduce worst case fears.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.