Charles River Posts Loss In Q2; Increases 2026 Guidance For Revenue, Non-GAAP EPS

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) reported a second quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.48 million compared to net income of $52.33 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.03 compared to profit of $1.06. Net income available to Charles River shareholders, excluding non-GAAP adjustments, was $146.24 million compared to $153.99 million, prior year. Excluding non-GAAP adjustments, profit per share declined to $3.02 from $3.12. Revenue was $1.00 billion, a decrease of 2.7% from $1.03 billion in the second quarter of 2025. On an organic basis, revenue increased 0.1%, for the quarter.

The company increased its 2026 revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance. On a GAAP basis, the company reduced earnings per share guidance due primarily to the net loss related to the divestitures. GAAP EPS is estimated at $3.05 - $3.35, revised from previous guidance of $5.35 - $5.85. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated at $11.15 - $11.45, updated from prior guidance of $10.80 - $11.30. Revenue growth, organic, is expected to be in a range of 0.0% - 1.0%, updated from prior guidance for a decline in a range of 1.5% - 0.5%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Charles River shares are up 8.8 percent to $254.73.

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