CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL Earnings Results: $CRL Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL ($CRL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $2.66 per share, beating estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,002,550,000, beating estimates of $993,463,421 by $9,086,579.

CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL Insider Trading Activity

CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL insiders have traded $CRL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,621 shares for an estimated $1,647,418.

CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHARLES RIVER LABS INTL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

