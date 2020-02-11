Charles River Labs Guides FY20 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.45 to $7.60 per share on revenues growth of 13.0 to 14.5 percent and organic revenues growth of 7.75 to 8.75 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.41 per share on revenue growth of 11.2 percent to $2.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said earnings per share in 2020 are expected to benefit from higher revenue, driven primarily by continued robust client demand, and meaningful operating margin improvement.

