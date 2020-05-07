Charles River Labs Cuts FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) slashed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and its expected impact on the operations, client demand, and financial results.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.75 to $7.10 per share on revenues growth of 4.5 to 8.0 percent and organic revenues growth of 1.5 to 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.20 to $5.35 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.45 to $7.60 per share on revenues growth of 13.0 to 14.5 percent and organic revenues growth of 7.75 to 8.75 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.44 per share on revenue growth of 5.6 percent to $2.77 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

