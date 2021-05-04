Charles River Labs Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on stronger-than-expected first quarter financial performance and robust client demand trends for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.95 to $6.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.75 to $10.00 per share on revenues growth of 19 to 21 percent and organic revenues growth of 12 to 14 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $9.00 to $9.25 per share on revenues growth of 16 to 18 percent and organic revenues growth of 9 to 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.24 per share on revenue growth of 15.60 percent to $3.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

