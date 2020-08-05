Charles River Labs Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020, due to the better-than-expected second quarter performance and lower-than-expected revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.70 to $5.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.05 to $7.35 per share on revenues growth of 7.5 to 9.0 percent and organic revenues growth of 4.0 to 5.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.75 to $7.10 per share on revenues growth of 4.5 to 8.0 percent and organic revenues growth of 1.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.91 per share on revenue growth of 6.1 percent to $2.78 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

