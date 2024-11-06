Charles River Laboratories Updates 2024 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) updated financial guidance for 2024. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance have been narrowed and slightly raised from the midpoint of the previous ranges to principally reflect the third-quarter financial performance. Non-GAAP EPS is now projected in a range of $10.10 - $10.30, revised from prior guidance range of $9.90 - $10.20. Reported revenue is now expected to decline in the range of 3.0% - 2.0%, updated from prior guidance of decline in the range of 4.5% - 2.5%.

Q3 Results:

The company's bottom line came in at $68.68 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $87.39 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter. Earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis was $2.59, a decrease of 4.8% from $2.72 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For the quarter, revenue was $1.01 billion, a decrease of 1.6% from a year ago.

Shares of Charles River are up 15% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.