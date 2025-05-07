Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.47 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $67.33 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119.11 million or $2.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $984.17 million from $1.011 billion last year.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.47 Mln. vs. $67.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $984.17 Mln vs. $1.011 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 – $9.80

