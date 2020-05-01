Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.41, changing hands as low as $137.90 per share. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRL's low point in its 52 week range is $95.58 per share, with $179.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.59.

