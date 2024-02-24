Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 263.39

The average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) has been revised to 263.39 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of 237.07 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 214.62 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.33% from the latest reported closing price of 247.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 67,810K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,963K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,753K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 68.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 3.16% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,507K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,468K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

