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Charles River Laboratories International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRL

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April 19, 2018 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest->

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In trading on Thursday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.37, changing hands as low as $105.72 per share. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CRL's low point in its 52 week range is $86.66 per share, with $119.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $106.14.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CRL makes up 3.22% of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FBT) which is trading lower by about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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