Charles River Lab Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) are gaining more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade. The shares have been slightly up since Tuesday. There were no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $202.96, up 6.82 percent from the previous close of $190.01 on a volume of 502,787. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $181.36-$449.34 on average volume of 546,111.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.