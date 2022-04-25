Charles River Lab Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) shares are tumbling more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade continuing a decline since April 20. Today there have been no company-centric news that could impact the stock.

The company is expected to release its first-quarter financial reports on May 4, before the market opens.

Currently, shares are at $257.17, down 5.81 percent from the previous close of $272.03 on a volume of 209,999. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $249.78-$460.21 on average volume of 56,704.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.