Charles River (CRL) Widens CliniPrime GMP Suite With New Launch

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL recently announced the launch of CliniPrime Cryopreserved Leukopaks for cell therapy development and manufacturing. All CliniPrime products meet regulatory guidelines for clinical trial development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies.

The recent development expands the CliniPrime suite of Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”)-compliant offerings. This will also boost the Cell Solutions business of the company’s Research Models and Services (“RMS”) segment.

News in Detail

With the continued advancement in gene-modified cell therapies, there is also a growing need for reliable and consistent sources of GMP-compliant, donor-derived cellular starting material. Cryopreserved leukopaks play a critical role in the research and development continuum and have become an ideal option for many cell therapy developers. Cryopreservation shortly after leukopak collection maximizes cellular viability, product consistency and long-term availability. These factors can help simplify logistics and mitigate risks throughout the supply chain of donor-derived cellular starting materials.



The launch of CliniPrime Cryopreserved Leukopaks completes an already robust portfolio of GMP-compliant leukopaks from Charles River. CliniPrime leverages the company’s established production processes to provide advanced therapy programs with a high-quality product offering that supports both clinical trial development and commercialization while reducing client resource investment and risk.

Per CRL’s representative, the product offers a solution to the growing industry’s need for reliable and consistent sources of cellular starting material. This will help clients work in the development of potentially life-saving modalities of treatment.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $22.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.7% by 2030.

Recent Highlights of the RMS Segment

Through RMS, CRL provides foundational tools for the discovery of new molecules by supplying research models to the drug development industry, along with a variety of related services. In the last reported third quarter of 2023, robust client demands from global biopharma clients and academic institutions drove the segment’s revenue growth. However, sales were modestly impacted by the timing of NHP (non-human primates) shipments within China and slower demand from mid-tier clients, including biotechs and CROs (contract research organizations).

In October, the company introduced an important digital innovation in the business, offering clients real-time access to research model availability and pricing and immediate order confirmation. The intuitive experience enables collaboration between researchers and procurement teams to search inventory by name, species, strain code or therapeutic area and configure their request based on research model specifications, matching their study requirements and schedule.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, Charles River shares have decreased 4.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 7.8%.

Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

