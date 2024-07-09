Charles River (CRL) Teams Up to Aid Stargardt's Disease Therapy

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL recently announced a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) agreement with the Italy-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, AAVantgarde. The collaboration will produce GMP plasmid DNA to help advance AAVantgarde’s platform for treating Stargardt’s disease — a condition with significant unmet needs.

The latest development will significantly boost Charles River’s Manufacturing Solutions segment. Over the years, the company has grown its cell and gene therapy portfolio to simplify complex supply chains and meet the increasing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy services.

Significance of the Partnership

Stargardt’s is an autosomal recessive genetic disorder resulting from mutations in the ABCA4 gene. The most widespread inherited macular dystrophy is characterized by the progressive loss of central vision, starting from childhood or adolescence, leading to profound vision loss. Affecting nearly one in 6,500 people worldwide and with no existing treatments, the condition underscores a crucial need to increase the therapy options for this patient group.

Charles River will leverage its two-decade-long expertise in manufacturing GMP plasmid DNA to support AAVantgarde’s Stargardt disease program. AAVantgarde has two proprietary AAV-based large gene delivery platforms, both of which aim to enable the efficient delivery of large genes to tissue and cells in vivo. Under the collaboration, CRL will develop the plasmid DNA for AAVantgarde’s Stargardt disease program (AAVB-039) using the AAV-intein platform, which has demonstrated highly efficient recombination to deliver therapeutically meaningful protein levels.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, Charles River’s GMP plasmid DNA CDMO center of excellence, based in Keele, United Kingdom, will spearhead the collaboration and also evaluate off-the-shelf Rep/Cap and pHelper plasmid products. Additionally, the center will provide GMP manufacturing services to support therapeutic development.

Industry Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at $1.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a 21.01% CAGR by 2030.

Rising awareness of cell and gene therapy is driving industry growth. Plasmid DNA is the foundation for gene therapies and vaccines for several infectious, genetic and acquired diseases, enteric pathogens and influenza. Various companies and research organizations are speeding up R&D efforts for advanced therapies, targeting diseases at a genomic level, leading to increased demand for plasmid DNA.

Recent Developments in the Manufacturing Division

Last month, Charles River announced a partnership with Captain T Cell, a spin-off from the renowned Max Delbrück Center in Berlin, Germany, to develop plasmid DNA and retrovirus vectors. Through Charles River’s Cell and Gene Therapy Accelerator Program, Captain T Cell will have access to established plasmid and viral vector CDMO capabilities and advisory services to manufacture a TCR-T cell therapy for solid tumor patients for a Phase I clinical trial.

Furthermore, the company’s CDMO expertise will be leveraged by the Gates Institute at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to develop GMP-grade lentiviral vectors for use in novel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies for hematological cancers. The materials produced within the collaboration will support an upcoming Investigational New Drug application for Phase I clinical trials.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Charles River shares have declined 3% against the industry’s growth of 4.4%.

