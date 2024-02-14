Charles River (CRL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Charles River Laboratories (CRL) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +2.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charles River performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Research Models and Services : $195.78 million compared to the $186.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $195.78 million compared to the $186.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment : $625.79 million versus $619.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $625.79 million versus $619.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Revenues- Manufacturing support : $191.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

: $191.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%. Revenues- Services : $838 million versus $827.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.

: $838 million versus $827.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. Revenues- Products : $175.47 million versus $163.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.

: $175.47 million versus $163.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change. Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP : $45.20 million compared to the $40.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $45.20 million compared to the $40.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income- Unallocated Corporate Overhead : -$65.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$51.03 million.

: -$65.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$51.03 million. Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP : $48.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.56 million.

: $48.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.56 million. Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP: $162.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.43 million.

Shares of Charles River have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.