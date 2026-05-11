Charles River (CRL) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Charles River Laboratories' (CRL) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this medical research equipment and services provider, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of CRL's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $995.83 million, increasing 1.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into CRL's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into CRL's International Revenue Trends

Canada generated $109.57 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11% of the total. This represented a surprise of -2.94% compared to the $112.88 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Canada accounted for $123.28 million (12.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $125.35 million (12.7%) to the total revenue.

Europe accounted for 27.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $277.58 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +5.64%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $262.77 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $279.9 million (28.2%) and $263.25 million (26.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $9.4 million came from Other International, including Brazil and Israel during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 0.9%. This represented a surprise of -20.98% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $11.89 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $16.79 million, or 1.7%, and $16.67 million, or 1.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $55.48 million in revenue, making up 5.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million, this meant a surprise of +30.61%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $56.91 million, or 5.7%, in the previous quarter, and $41.94 million, or 4.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River to report $1 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter. Canada, Europe, Other International, including Brazil and Israel and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute 12.4% (translating to $124.71 million), 27.1% ($272.09 million), 0.7% ($6.85 million), and 5.4% ($54.2 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $4.01 billion, which is a reduction of 0.1% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Canada will contribute 12.2% ($489.12 million), Europe 27% ($1.08 billion)Other International, including Brazil and Israel 1.1% ($45.04 million) and Asia Pacific 5% ($200.56 million) to the total revenue.

Final Thoughts

Charles River's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Charles River holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Charles River Laboratories' Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 1.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 9.1%. The Zacks Medical sector, Charles River's industry group, has descended 2.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 10.1% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 7.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 9.8% during this interval.

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Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.