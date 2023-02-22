Charles River (CRL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Dip

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for fourth-quarter 2022, reflecting a 19.7% rise from the year-ago earnings. Nevertheless, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%.

In the quarter, lower operating margins, increased interest expenses and a higher tax rate impacted the bottom line.

On a GAAP basis, earnings increased 36.7% year over year to $3.65 per share.

For the full year, adjusted EPS were $11.12 per share, up 7.8% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.

Revenues

Revenues in the third quarter totaled $989.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The top line improved 10.4% from the year-ago number (up 15.3% organically, excluding the impact of acquisition, divestiture and foreign currency translation).

Total revenues for 2022 were $3.98 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%.

Segment in Detail

Charles River’s fourth-quarter total Research Models and Services (RMS) revenues of $196.1 million were up 18.4% year over year (up 10.8% organically). Organic revenue growth was driven by robust demand for research model services, particularly the Insourcing Solutions (IS) business, as well as higher revenue for small research models in North America and China.

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) revenues of $691.7 million rose 29.5% (up 26.5% organically). Organic revenue growth was mainly driven by broad-based growth in the Safety Assessment business on meaningful price increases and higher study volume.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Quote

Manufacturing Solutions revenues totaled $212.1 million, up 3.3% year over year (up 5.3% organically). Organic revenue growth was fueled by robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses, partially offset by a revenue decline in the CDMO business.

Margins

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $398.8 million, up 14.9% from the prior-year quarter. However, the gross margin of 36% contracted 209 basis points (bps) year over year on a 25.6% rise in the total costs of the company.

Meanwhile, selling, general & administrative expenses rose 38.5% to $199.6 million.

Adjusted operating income totaled $199.2 million, reflecting a 1.9% drop from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarter contracted 431 bps to 18.1%.

Liquidity and Cash Position

Charles River exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $233.9 million compared with $241.2 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2022 was $619.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $760.8 million.

2023 Guidance

The company has provided its 2023 guidance.

For 2023, the revenue growth is expected in the band of 1.5-4.5% on a reported basis. Organic revenue growth is expected in the range of 4.5-7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $4.15 billion, indicating a 5.9% rise from 2022.

Adjusted EPS for 2023 is expected in the range of $9.70-$10.90. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $11.37.

Our Take

Charles River exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The results highlighted a more than 15% organic revenue growth, driven by strength across the DSA and Research Models and Services RMS business segments. The company registered robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses.

On the flip side, the contraction of both margins and escalating costs are concerning. Headwinds associated with foreign exchange due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and interest expense due to a rising interest rate environment increase concerns.

