Charles River (CRL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories (CRL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. Revenues are expected to be $997.24 million, down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Charles River metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Research Models and Services' will likely reach $202.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment' will reach $625.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing support' should arrive at $169.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Services' to reach $834.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Products' will reach $162.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP' to come in at $49.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP' reaching $146.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $191.97 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Charles River here>>>



Shares of Charles River have demonstrated returns of -7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.