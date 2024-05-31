Charles River (CRL) Launches Viral Vector Tech Transfer Program

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL recently announced the introduction of its Modular and Fast Track viral vector technology (tech) transfer frameworks. With decades of experience in viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the company has designed a methodical program to drive successful, accelerated process transfer to its Maryland-based viral vector center of excellence (CoE) in as little as nine months.

The latest development of Charles River is expected to significantly enhance its Manufacturing Solutions segment.

Significance of the New Tech Transfer Frameworks

Charles River’s viral vector tech transfer program offers phase-appropriate and customizable frameworks to yield exceptional stability, helping to avoid costly and time-consuming program delays. The Fast Track framework enables a streamlined approach to tech transfer when no process changes are required.

The Modular framework facilitates fully customizable tech transfer for more complex scenarios when processes are not yet fully developed or process changes are required, such as switching a cell line, plasmid supply, and/or assay/analytical development, bolstered by Charles River’s premier testing platform. Both frameworks enable reliable transfer to the viral vector CoE, avoiding preventable delays and safeguarding continued program success.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With full-scale, in-house plasmid DNA and viral vector production capabilities, Charles River can efficiently manage tech transfers for a wide range of viral vectors, such as adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus, lentivirus, and retrovirus. Once technology transfer has been initiated, developers gain access to Charles River’s integrated concept to cure portfolio, spanning discovery through safety assessment and commercialization.

More on the News

According to a Global Manufacturing representative at Charles River, a reliable, end-to-end CDMO is critical for continuity of supply and program efficiency. The company’s viral vector technology transfer program provides gene therapy developers with a cohesive concept-to-cure solution portfolio, fine-tuned over decades, supporting advanced therapy clients from discovery to commercialization and every step in between.

Charles River’s viral vector center of excellence offers viral vector tech transfer and manufacturing to support any stage of the drug development lifecycle, from research-grade viral vector manufacturing for in vitro and in vivo studies to commercial-scale GMP manufacturing. In recent years, the company has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy portfolio with several acquisitions and expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet the growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy services.

Industry Prospects

The global viral vector production market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness an 18.8% CAGR through 2032, according to a report from Allied Market Research.

The rise in the prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases and genetic disorders has had a significant impact on the market. In addition, the adoption of strategies in the viral vector production market has contributed to its expansion.

Other Developments in the Manufacturing Segment

Earlier this month, Charles River announced the launch of viral vector reference materials designed to streamline Cell and Gene Therapy research and development as it scales to Good Manufacturing Practice-(GMP) quality. The company will introduce six AAV (adeno-associated virus) reference material serotypes, offering superior empty and full capsid ratios and high vector genome concentration (GC/mL) and five LVV (lentiviral vector) reference material products, which are available with different combinations of promoters and reporter genes.

In April 2024, Charles River announced a plasmid DNA CDMO collaboration with Axovia Therapeutics Ltd. The company will manufacture High Quality (HQ) gene of interest plasmid to support the development of Axovia’s gene therapies for ciliopathies, including Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS), a condition with limited treatment options and no cure.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of the company have gained 8.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Medpace MEDP and ResMed RMD. While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 127.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have risen from 11 cents to 18 cents in 2024 and from 25 cents to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.

HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.

Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up to $11.29 from $11.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth.

MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have moved to $7.64 from $7.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 0.7% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 2.9%.

RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.