Charles River (CRL) Introduces Novel IgY-Based ELISA Kit

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL recently introduced its first Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Kit for the detection and quantitation of remaining host cell proteins (HCP) in CHO-based biotherapeutics. The HCP-ELISA is built upon Company’s HCP-GAPex service, enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of HCP assay development.

The recent launch of the ELISA kit bolsters Charles River’s robust Biologics Testing offering.

About IgY-Based ELISA Kit

Charles River’s new HCP-ELISA kit utilizes avian IgY antibodies as the primary detection technology. These antibodies are derived from Specific-Pathogen-Free Chicken (SPF) Eggs and developed entirely by AVS Bio.

HCP-ELISA kit can be bought individually and run by the client at their facility. Clients are also offered the opportunity to have Charles River’s industry experts perform the assay, delivering a wide range of supporting services.

Charles River’s HCP-GAPex program offers a streamlined transition from off-the-shelf generic ELISA kits to a fully validated product-specific assay, customized for each product once the drug candidate has progressed into late-phase clinical trials.

Benefits of IgY-Based ELISA Kit

Per management, using ideal tools for impurity control is crucial for a quality-by-design approach in drug development. The superior specificity and coverage of the new kit lower the risk of undetected host cell proteins during early process optimization. This leads to a faster and smoother transition from early to late phase and registration.

AVS Bio is the producer of Specific-Pathogen-Free Chicken (SPF) eggs in the United States and has been dedicated to offering high-quality antibodies for research and development for many years. This collaboration with Charles River highlights the versatility and effectiveness of the IgY in the field of biotherapeutics.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global biological safety testing products & services market size was valued at $2.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%. The increasing production of new-generation biologics by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the high prevalence of target diseases globally are driving the market.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Charles River announced a viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partnership with Rznomics Inc. The South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company, Rznomics, will leverage Charles River’s viral vector CDMO experience to initiate clinical development of its RNA-based anticancer gene therapy in liver cancer patients.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 10.4% in the past six months against the industry’s fall of 2.8%.

