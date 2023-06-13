Charles River (CRL) Inks a CDMO Partnership for Bladder Cancer

Charles River Laboratories CRL recently announced a partnership with Korean biotechnology company Curigin for adenoviral vector production. Per the collaboration, Curigin, which develops oncolytic ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) gene therapies, will leverage Charles River's expertise in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solutions to support its preclinical and clinical trials.

However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A Few Words on the Deal

Curigin’s anticancer gene therapy products utilize genetically engineered viruses and advanced RNAi technology to quickly and accurately block key disease-specific genetic signal pathways. This process effectively switches off genes responsible for tumor growth. These gene therapies can be offered to patients who have not been treated with conventional cancer drugs.

Curigin’s lead candidate is CA102, a genetically engineered adenovirus for bladder cancer. Curigin currently expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application for CA102 to the FDA within this year.

Meanwhile, CRL has standardized protocols for cell culture, transfection, and downstream purification, as well as a validated platform process with a proven track record. According to the company, these high-yield, optimized methods increase the speed of clinical manufacturing by reducing process development time and costs while ensuring the highest quality production.



In this regard, Charles River noted that bladder cancer is recognized as the 10th most common type of cancer globally (according to the World Cancer Research Fund).

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global plasmic DNA manufacturing market size was valued at $1.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 17.63% by 2030.

The increasing awareness about cell and gene therapy boosts the industry’s growth. This is mainly due to a rise in cell and gene therapy products, which are used for the treatment of various diseases globally, and the availability of approved gene therapy products.

Recent Other Alliances

Earlier this month, Charles River formed a plasmid DNA manufacturing collaboration with INADcure Foundation. INADcure is a non-profit organization to support the development of treatments for Infantile Neuroaxonal and other forms of PLA2G6-related neurodegeneration. This partnership will leverage Charles River’s CDMO expertise in high-quality plasmid DNA production to manufacture its leading candidate for Phase I/II clinical trials.

In May 2023, Charles River together with Wheeler Bio, a CDMO, announced an agreement to implement RightSource at Wheeler Bio’s current good manufacturing practice biologics manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City, OK.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of the company have declined 2.5% compared with the industry’s fall of 16.3%.

