Charles River (CRAI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Charles River Associates CRAI will report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 29, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It delivered an earnings surprise of 31.1% in the last four quarters, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $119.8 million, indicating growth of 3.5% from the year-ago reported figure. Continued strength across Finance, Forensic Services, Life Sciences, Labor & Employment and Risk, and Investigations & Analytics practices is expected to have contributed significantly to the top-line growth. In the second quarter of 2020, Charles River’s revenues increased 11.3% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 55 cents, indicating a decline of 44.9% from the year-ago reported figure. In the second quarter of 2020, Charles River’s EPS increased 9.6% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Charles River this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Charles River has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings his season.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +13.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Republic Services RSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Charles River Associates Price and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-eps-surprise | Charles River Associates Quote

