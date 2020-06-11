Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 9% in a Year: Here's Why

Shares of Charles River Associates CRAI have gained 9% over the past year.

Let’s delve deeper into the factors, which have contributed to the company’s price performance.

Consecutive Revenue Beat

Charles River came up with better-than-expected revenue performance in the last three quarters. Strength across the company’s Finance, Energy, Forensic Services and Labor & Employment practices benefited the top line.

Solid International Presence

Charles River’s strong global presence is contributing significantly to top-line growth. The company has a vast global network of coordinated offices across North America and Europe and it works with world’s leading professionals on multiple issues. Notably, Charles River earned 21%, 21% and 20% of total revenues, respectively, from its international business in 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Diversified Business Model

Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Being proficient in multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer innovative services. Further, the company gets to know about business strategies adopted across the world. This multidisciplinary set up enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform. The diversification in business helps reduce the company’s dependence on any specific market, industry or geographic area. It also increases the company’s ability to adapt to changing conditions.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are DocuSign DOCU, SPS Commerce SPSC and SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for DocuSign, SPS Commerce and SailPoint is 31.2%, 15% and 15%, respectively.

