Charles River (CRAI) Rides on Global Presence & Diversification

The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, currently benefits from a strong global presence, business diversification, an excellent professional team and shareholder-friendly steps.

Let’s delve deeper to see how CRAI is faring.

Charles River has a diversified business portfolio with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and regions. Proficiency in multiple industries helps the company to meet varying client needs and offer other innovative services. Further, the company gets to know about business strategies adopted worldwide. This multidisciplinary setup enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform.

The company operates through a global network of coordinated offices spread across North America and Europe. The company’s international presence allows it to work with the world’s leading professionals on multiple issues. This helps the company to enhance its knowledge base and areas of functional expertise.

In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $44.9 million, $13.4 million and $18.1 million, respectively. It paid $8.29 million, $7.50 million and $6.54 million in dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Charles River's current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.08, lower than the current ratio of 1.16 reported at the end of the previous quarter. A decline in the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP.

Avis Budget currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



