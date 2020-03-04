Charles River (CRAI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Charles River Associates CRAI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at 77 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% and decreased 8.3% year over year. Revenues of $119.3 million surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% and increased 9.7% year over year.

The company delivered double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in Finance, Forensic Services and Labor & Employment practices.

The company’s shares have declined 3.3% over the past year, against the 11.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 72% utilization and headcount was up by 13.4%.

Non-GAAP EBITDA decreased 2.4% year over year to $11.3 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin decreased 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.4%.

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $25.6 million compared with $19.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $47.7 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $4.1 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $1.8 million of dividend.

2020 Guidance

Charles River expects 2020 revenues in the range of $495 million to $510 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $510.4 million. The company expects non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 9.2% to 10.2%.

