Charles River (CRAI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Charles River Associates CRAI reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at 95 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.7% and increased 23.4% year over year. Revenues of $137.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 7.1% and increased 15.2% year over year, driven by strength in all practices.

In the quarter, the company witnessed strong demand across its portfolio of services and geographies. It achieved double-digit revenue growth across both North American and international operations.

Notably, Charles River’s shares have gained 35.2% over the past year, underperforming the 38.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 70% utilization and headcount was up by 6.7% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 24.1% year over year to $14 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points year over year to 10.2%.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $45.7 million compared with $24.1 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $65.3 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $1.4 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $2.1million in dividend and repurchased shares worth $4.6 million.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

2021 Guidance

The company expects constant currency revenues to be between $530 million and $550 million, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the band of 9.5% to 10.2%.

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.