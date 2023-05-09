Charles River (CRAI) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates but revenues beat.

There has been no impact of the disappointing earnings performance on the stock so far since the date of the earnings release on May 4.

What the Q1 Earnings Report Unveils

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) was $1.29, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. Moreover, quarterly earnings decreased 16% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. Revenues of $152.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2% and increased 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Charles River delivered 70% utilization, while headcount was up by 10.7% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported number. Non-GAAP EBITDA decreased 10.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reading to $16.7 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin plunged 170 basis points from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure to 10.9%.

CRAI exited the quarter with $35.5 million of cash compared with $31.4 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter. Charles River used cash worth $70.1 million in operating activities, while capex was $5.6 billion.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Reposts 2023 Guidance

In the reported quarter, CRAI paid out $2.7 million as dividends . The company repurchased approximately 181,000 shares worth $20.6 million.

For 2023, on a constant currency basis, relative to fiscal 2022, Charles River expects revenues to be between $615 million and $640 million. The midpoint of the guided range ($627.5 million) is, however, pegged below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.29 million.

CRAI expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 10.8-11.5%. Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.



The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.