Charles River (CRAI) Collaborates With Tanium on IT Security

CRA International, Inc., that conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, yesterday announced a strategic alliance with Tanium, a leading unified endpoint-management and security provider.

The alliance is aimed at addressing management and information-security challenges pertaining to remote work. It combines incident response, threat detection, and cybersecurity consulting capabilities of CRA’s Forensic Services Practice with Tanium’s security and systems-management platform to enable companies bridge increased IT gaps amid a rapid increase in remote-office environments.

Tanium’s platform lessens direct client-to-server communications and ensures transformational scale, speed and reliability by decentralizing data collection, aggregation and distribution down to the endpoint.

CRA uses Tanium across areas such as Compromise Discovery Assessments, Managed Security Hygiene, Cyber Incident Response, strategic information security consulting and Managed Detection & Response.

Kristofer Swanson, CRA’s Forensic Services Practice leader, said, "In the current environment, cyber criminals are increasingly brazen, and the risk of employee data-security theft and non-compliance has never been higher. We help bridge the gap between legal, information security, and the business, thereby helping to unleash the full power of the organization."

CRA’s shares have gained 29.1% over the past six months, underperforming the 47.6% rally of the industry it belongs.

