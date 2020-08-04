Charles River (CRAI) Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Charles River Associates CRAI reported solid second-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at 80 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 48.2% and jumped 9.6% year over year. Revenues of $123 million surpassed the consensus mark by 10.4% and increased 11.3% year over year.

The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. It registered double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in Finance, Forensic Service and Life Sciences practices.

Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 66% utilization and headcount was up by 20.8% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA climbed 2% year over year to $11.9 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin shrunk 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.7%.

The company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $18.8 million compared with $15.8 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It used $21.1 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $5.6 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $1.8 million of dividend.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.

Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

