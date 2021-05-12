Charles River (CRAI) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups '21 Guidance

Charles River Associates CRAI reported solid first-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results, however, failed to impress the market as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 65.1% and increased 63.1% year over year. Revenues of $146.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 13.9% and increased 16.1% year over year, driven by improved utilization and headcount increase.

The company recorded double-digit revenue growth in Financial Economics, Forensic Services, Antitrust & Competition Economics, Labor & Employment, Intellectual Property, and Risk, Investigations & Analytics practices. It achieved double-digit revenue growth across both North American and international operations.

Charles River’s shares have gained a huge 545% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 11.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

