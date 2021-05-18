Charles River (CRAI) Banking on Business Model, Debt Woe Stays

CRA International, Inc., that conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, is currently benefiting from its diversified business and strong international presence.

The company recently reported first-quarter 2021 results with non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 65.1% and increasing 63.1% year over year. Revenues of $146.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 13.9% and increased 16.1% year over year.

Notably, the stock gained a massive 111.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 53% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Diversified Business, Global Network are Key Strengths

Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Being proficient in multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer innovative services. The multidisciplinary set up enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform.

Diversification in business helps reduce Charles River’s dependence on any specific market, industry or geographic area. It also increases the company’s ability to adapt to changing conditions. A strong international presence provides the company the opportunity to work with the world’s leading professionals on multiple issues.

Charles River continues to focus on generating balanced and profitable growth through optimum organic and inorganic means; strengthening client relationships within two lines of business, and simplifying internal processes. These activities augur well for long-term growth of the company.

Debt Woe Stays

Charles River’s cash and cash equivalent balance of $32 million at the end of the first quarter was below the current debt level of $40 million. This underscores that the company does not have enough cash to meet its debt burden.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ExlService EXLS, Equifax EFX and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ExlService, Equifax and TransUnion is 10.8%, 14% and 20.9%, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.