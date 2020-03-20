Charles River (CRAI) Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CRA International, Inc. that conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI yesterday announced that it has appointed Daniel K. Mahoney as chief financial officer effective Mar 30, 2020. Mahoney will replace Chad Holmes, who will be the company’s executive vice president and chief corporate development officer.

Mahoney has around 20 years of financial leadership experience. Before joining CRA, he worked with BrightSphere Investment Group serving as senior vice president and head of finance. He also has experience of working with PricewaterhouseCoopers and State Street Global Advisors.

Paul Maleh, CRA’s chief executive officer and president stated that, “We believe his depth of public company accounting and financial leadership experience makes him the right choice to lead CRA as our Chief Financial Officer as we continue to grow our organization,".

We believe that Mahoney’s appointment will further enhance the quality of the professional team that has helped Charles River achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services.

Notably, shares of CRA have decreased 48.2% over the past year compared with 9.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and 14.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

