Charles River (CRAI) Announces Name of New VP in Oakland

Charles River Associates CRAI yesterday announced the appointment of Elizabeth Bailey as a vice president in its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice in its Oakland, CA office.

Bailey is known for excellence in antitrust, competition policy and intellectual property issues. She has provided economic analysis on mergers and acquisitions in the United States, Canada and Europe. She has appeared before the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Canadian Competition Bureau regarding numerous transactions.

She is also a frequent speaker and writer on antitrust and intellectual property. Her papers have been published in The American Economic Review, The Journal of Economic Perspectives, Review of Industrial Organization, The B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis & Policy, and Managing Intellectual Property. She serves as a senior editor for The Antitrust Law Journal, a publication of the American Bar Association’s Section of Antitrust Law. She also serves as a board member for W@Competition in the Americas.

Considering Bailey’s vast experience, the latest appointment is expected to enhance Charles River’s competitive position in Oakland.

CRA’s president and chief executive officer, Paul Maleh, stated, "We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Bailey to our team. She will greatly add to CRA’s team of skilled antitrust experts."

CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice leader, Margaret Sanderson, stated, "Dr. Bailey is a highly-sought economic expert for merger analysis, antitrust and intellectual property matters, so we are excited to have her join our team."

Over the past year, shares of Charles River have gained 49.5%, outperforming the 43.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.

