Charles River (CRAI) Announces Name of Marakon's New VP

Charles River Associates CRAI recently announced the appointment of Miguel Maal as a vice president at its New York-based management consulting practice, Marakon.

Maal specializes in the consumer goods, retail, and leisure spaces, and designs corporate strategy and growth solutions for clients in Western Europe and North America. He has advised on matters as a turnaround strategy for an emerging premium food service provider present in the United States, Europe and Asia, a return-to-growth plan for an ultra-luxury consumer electronics player seeing declining sales in high-end products, and had also designed a strategy for a premium whiskey brand related to growing pressure from premiumization of competing categories and strong performance of low-priced alternatives. Earlier, Maal was a partner at companies like QVARTZ and OC&C Strategy Consultants.

Considering Maal’s more than 20 years of experience in the strategic consulting space, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen Charles River’s competitive position in the consulting market.

Paul Maleh, president and chief executive officer at Charles River, stated, "His presence, particularly his expertise in turnaround solutions and growth strategies, will enhance how our Marakon practice serves client needs in this rapidly-changing market environment."

Marakon co-practice leader Mason Kissell stated, "Miguel is a strong fit for our team. His expertise in proactive approaches to corporate strategy strongly complements the business development solutions that our team at Marakon provide to our clients around the world."

So far this year, shares of Charles River have gained 43.3% compared with 9.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Servicessector are Accenture ACN, FTI Consulting FCN and TeleTech HoldingsTTEC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Charles River Associates and Gartner is 10%, 13% and 14.7%, respectively.

