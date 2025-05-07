Markets
Charles River Boosts FY25 Outlook; Stock Up 22% On Strategic Review Announcement - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings, revenue growth and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025 to primarily reflect improved net bookings in the DSA segment during the first quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.85 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.80 per share on a revenue decline of 5.5 to 3.5 percent, with organic revenue decline of 4.5 to 2.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.80 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.60 per share on a revenue decline of 7.0 to 4.5 percent, with organic revenue decline of 5.5 to 3.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.31 per share on a revenue decline of 5.60 percent to $3.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the company announced that four new directors will join its Board of Directors and that four long-time members of the Board will not seek re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company also announced changes to its Board committees and a strategic review of the Company's business focused on enhancing long-term value for shareholders.

